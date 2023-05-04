NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 4400 employees of New Delhi Municipal Council on their regularization and inaugurated various projects in New Delhi.

Several dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Home Secretary were present on the occasion.

In his address, Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eased the lives of the people by removing uncertainties from many areas.

Shah said Prime Minister Modi himself has given a lot of thrust on timely changes in job conditions and recruitment rules in every ministry of the Government of India.

As a result, Modi has not only provided facilities to 4400 employees but also for many employees in the coming years.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said due to this decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people belonging to the backward sections of the society have got pride, respect and assurance for their future today.

He said that in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, when India is presiding over the G-20, your rich enthusiasm will help in beautifying the Delhi.

Shah added that the area of NDMC is very important as the policies of the country are made here, foreign guests visit here and this area is very important to spread the message and fragrance of India all over the world.

He said that it is the responsibility of NDMC to provide basic amenities to the 43 sq km area and lakhs of people everyday.

Amit Shah said that work of NDMC is considered the best among its counterparts across the country and NDMC is also financially self-sufficient with AA+ credit rating.

Several plans have been made to develop it with minimum ecological impact.

He said that 4400 people have officially joined this team of 13,000 karmayogis of NDMC today.

He said these 4400 karmayogis are known by their work more than their names.

Whether it is cleanliness, making places rich with greenery and ensuring uninterrupted power supply, the efforts of these 4400 karmayogis and their dedication and hard work towards NDMC is praise worthy.

He said these people had been getting recognition for their hard work and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also provided them with respect and security along with recognition.

The Union Home Minister said officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the DoPT have played a major role in making necessary changes in the recruitment rules and removing administrative hurdles in regularizing these employees.

He said about 900 additional posts were created after which 4,400 people could be regularized.

He said that after regularization, an average salary of Rs 32,000 will be assured, while some people will also get higher level.

Additionally, cashless health scheme of NDMC, LTC, promotion opportunities and the right to apply for NDMC government houses will be assured.

He said while all these facilities should have been provided to these employees long ago, it is due to the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that these rights have now been provided to them.

Amit Shah said today 120 new flats have also inaugurated in Pushp Vihar Housing Complex.

Additionally, upgradation and beautification of Ranjit Singh flyover and Safdarjung flyover are also being undertaken.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation of development across many fields.

Shah said before 2014, there was no government policy for urban development.

However, after 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took responsibility for development across all the fields and formulated a comprehensive, result-oriented and integrated urban development policy, which is based on five pillars – governance, rejuvenation of infrastructure, cleanliness, welfare of urban poor and promotion of healthy competition between cities.

Along with this, the Government of India worked towards upgradation of the infrastructure of the city through several schemes, such as, Amrut Mission, RERA Act, metro network and electric buses, thus helping to improve infrastructure and environment of the city.

He said that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken care of the cleanliness of the city through promotion of initiatives like green energy, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and construction of public toilets, clean energy, solar rooftop and LED lights.

Shah said that houses have been built for the welfare of about 1.5 crore urban poor.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, the street vendors have been made self-reliant while through digital transactions, they have been connected with banking facilities so that they could easily transact money.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said due to the effective urban development policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cities are witnessing a transformation now.

He said in the coming days, NDMC needs to be further strengthened, services have to be made specific and detailed and the culture of cleanliness has to be inculcated in the entire NDMC area.

Shah said that due to the important decision taken by the Modi, a ray of enthusiasm and new hope has come in the lives of 4400 employees today.