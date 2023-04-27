Bengaluru: Congress leaders in Karnataka have filed two separate complaints against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders with the police.

The first complaint is against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of attempting to disrupt communal harmony in the state.

Congress leaders alleged that Shah said, “If the Indian National Congress wins the upcoming elections, then the entire state of Karnataka will be afflicted with communal riots.”

The second complaint is against Housing Minister V Somanna, who is the BJP candidate in Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies.

He has been accused of offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to Mallikarjuna Swamy, a candidate of the Janata Dal (Secular) party in Chamarajanagar constituency.

Congress leaders have demanded an immediate FIR against both leaders.