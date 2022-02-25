The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced to withdraw of all COVID-19 restrictions in the Union Territory as the positivity rate has dropped below 1%.

The DDMA also announced that the night curfew will be abolished on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further informed that the fine for not wearing a mask in public has been reduced to Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 2000.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize suspected drugs worth Rs 8 crore in Bokajan

On Friday, a DDMA meeting, chaired by the national capital’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, decided to abolish all COVID-19 prohibitions in Delhi.

Restaurants, bars, cafes, and cinema halls can function at 100% seating capacity.

Currently, all markets and shops operate from 10 am to 8 pm however, now they might be allowed to operate till 10 PM whole restaurants, bars and cafes may be allowed till midnight.

Also Read: Assam: Locals capture, manhandle leopard in Mariani

The latest set of restrictions in Delhi was announced on December 26, 2020, in the wake of rising omicron cases.

Schools will also function fully offline from April 1.