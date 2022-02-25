Guwahati: Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested by the police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong with a consignment of suspected drugs worth Rs 8 crores.

The police said that based on a secret input, a police team intercepted two persons who were crossing the Dhansiri River by a boat in Bokajan.

On interrogating them, the police found that they were allegedly transporting 85 boxes of suspected drugs weighing around 1.4 kg.

They as per the police were trying to smuggle the suspected drugs from Nagaland’s Dimapur to Bokajan in Karbi Anglong.

After interrogation, the police arrested them. They were identified as Vikoto Yeptomi and Hitoho Sumi, both residents of Dimapur.

The police stated that the seized drugs have a market value of Rs 8 crore.

The police said that since there were strict checks across the bordering areas, the smugglers try to find new routes to sneak in contraband substances.

A police source added that the duo tried to sneak in the drugs through waterways since there was tight security on the highway.