President Ram Nath Kovind has landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati.

The President has arrived in Assam on a three-day tour of the state.

The President of India was welcomed by Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister Ranjeet Dass.

Upin arrival in Guwahati, President Kovind visited the revered Kamakhya temple in the city.

President Ramnath Kovind will take part in an event observing the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on Friday.

On Saturday, President Kovind will take part in the 19th convocation of Tezpur University and later visit the Kaziranga National Park the same day.

President Kovind will leave for New Delhi on February 27 (Sunday).