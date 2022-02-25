The Ukrainian forces have reportedly ‘recapture’ an airport outside country’s capital Kyiv from the invading Russian forces.

This was informed by the Ukrainian Parliament.

According to ABC News, the Antonov airport, located outside Ukraine capital Kyiv is now “fully under the control” of Ukrainian troops.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian interior ministry had confirmed that Russian troops had seized control of the airport.

On Thursday, Russian airborne forces captured Kyiv-Antonov Airport near Hostomel, 15 km northwest of Kyiv.

A rapid-response force of the Ukrainian National Guard counter-attacked, followed by Ukrainian special forces and recaptured the airport.

The Ukrainian forces shot down at least three Russian helicopters in the counter-offensive to recapture the airport.

Purported picture of Ukrainian soldiers who recaptured the Antonov airport doing the rounds in social media.

Also read: Russian forces capture radioactive Chernobyl nuclear plant, take station personnel hostage

The resistance launched by the Ukranian armed forces has intensified outside Kyiv as the Russian invading forces continue to push towards the capital.

The overwhelming Russian invading forces have also captured the still radioactive Chernobyl nuclear plant and are now pushing towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

“It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian President said.

The capture of Chernobyl nuclear plant comes just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had termed the attack on Chernobyl as a “declaration of war against the whole of Europe”.

Also read: Ukraine war crisis: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeals for immediate cessation of violence

Reportedly, the Russian forces have taken the station personnel at the Chernobyl nuclear plant hostage.

The still radioactive Chernobyl nuclear plant is the site of world’s worst nuclear accident ever that took place in 1986.