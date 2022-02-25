The overwhelming Russian invading forces have captured the disaster-hit Chernobyl nuclear plant and are now pushing towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

“It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian President said.

“This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today,” Podolyak said.

The capture of Chernobyl nuclear plant comes just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had termed the attack on Chernobyl as a “declaration of war against the whole of Europe”.

Reportedly, the Russian forces have taken the station personnel at the Chernobyl nuclear plant hostage.

The still radioactive Chernobyl nuclear plant is the site of world’s worst nuclear accident ever that took place in 1986.

Chernobyl nuclear plant is located only 130 kilometers north of Kyiv.

Chernobyl lies along the shortest route from Belarus to Ukraine capital – Kyiv and is considered to be a logical line of attack for the Russian invading forces.

The fourth reactor at Chernobyl, located 108 km north of the Kyiv, exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test.

The explosion sent clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe and reaching the eastern United States.