Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the unfolding Ukraine war crisis.

Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for “an immediate cessation of violence”.

PM Modi has called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, the Prime Minister’s Office informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further reiterated “his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue”.

PM Modi also sensitised Russian President Vladimir Putin about India’s concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India, the Prime Minister’s Office informed.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed PM Narendra Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine ‘pleaded’ for India’s support, as Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country.

“We are pleading for India’s support. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role,” Ambassador of Ukraine to India said.

He added: “I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen, to but status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over.”