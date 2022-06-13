Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bilaspur.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bilaspur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 123 vacant positions.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 18

Salary : Rs. 18750/- per month

Qualification :

1. 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

2. Skill test norms on computer Typing speed @ 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi. (Time allowed 10 minutes)

Name of post : Librarian Gr-III

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.35,400/- per month

Qualification :

1. B.Sc. Degree or equivalent from a recognized University AND/OR

2. Bachelor degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognized University or Institute

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 18,750/- per month

Qualification :

1. 10+2 or equivalent Qualification from a recognized board or University OR

2. Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or University with 5 years service (regular or Adhoc) as Stenographer in Govt. organization/Institution.

Name of post : Junior Warden

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 18,750/- per month

Qualification :

1. Matriculation from a recognized Board/University

2. Experience in Store Keeping/Public Relations or Estate Management for not less than one year OR A certificate or formal training in Store Keeping/Materials Management / Public Relations/Housekeeping.

Name of post : Store Keeper

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs. 35,400/- per month

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Economics/Commerce/Statistics

Name of post : JE (Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,400/- per month

Qualification : Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic/Institute

Name of post : JE (AC & R)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,400/- per month

Qualification : Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering plus specialized course in refrigeration and Air Conditioning from a recognized Polytechnic /Institute.

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,020/- per month

Qualification :

(1) Mater Degree of a recognized University in Hindi/English with English/Hindi as a main subject at the Degree level OR

(2) Master Degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi as a medium of instruction and examination with English as a compulsory subject at Degree level OR

(3) Bachelor Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as medium of examination and other as a main subject plus recognized diploma/ certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa or 2 years experience of translation works from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central/State Govt. Offices, including Govt. of India Undertakings/Autonomous bodies.

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 44,900/- per month

Qualification :

(1) Graduate from a recognized University.

(2) Diploma in yoga from a recognized Institution by the Government.

(3) Ten years experience of teaching and training of yoga in a recognized Institution.

Name of post : MSSO Gr-II

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification :

1. Master Degree in social work from a recognized University/Institution.

2. Experience in the line with a welfare or Health agency, preferably dealing with medical/public health service

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 22,020/-per month

Qualification :

1. Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/ Board.

2. Should be a registered pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948

Name of post : Programmer

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 44,900/-per month

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engineering)/MCA from a recognized University/Institute.

Name of post : Junior Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification :

1. Inter (Science)

2. Degree in Physiotherapy/ Occupational Therapy

Name of post : Assistant Dietician

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification :

1. M.Sc. (Food and Nutrition) from a recognized University/Institution.

2. 2 years Experience in the line/preferably in a large teaching Hospital

Name of post : MRT

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 22,020/-per month

Qualification :

(i) 12th class pass, preferable in science or equivalent from a recognized board/ university &

(ii) Certificate in medical records from a recognized institute or authority issued after not less than 6 months training course.

Name of post : Dental Technician (Mechanic)

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 22,020/-per month

Qualification :

(i) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University/ Board.

(ii) Diploma/Certificate from a recognised Institution in Dental Hygiene; or Dental Mechanic; or Maxillo—facial prosthesis and Orthodentic appliances.

(iii) Registered as Dental Hygienist/ Dental Mechanic with Dental Council.

Name of post : Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : B.Sc. Degree in Speech and Hearing from a recognized Institution/ University. Registered with rehabilitation council of India (RCI)

Name of post : Mortuary Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 13,290/-per month

Qualification : Matriculation From a Recognized Board/ University

Name of post : Statistical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : M.Sc. (Statistics) / MA (Stat)/ Maths/Economics/ Sociology) with Statistic as a paper.

Name of post : Technician (OT)

No. of posts : 12

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : B.Sc. in O.T. Technology or equivalent qualification thereof.

Name of post : Optometrist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : B.Sc. in Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

Name of post : Technician (Radiology)

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : B.Sc (H) in Radiography or B.Sc Radiography 3 years course from a recognized University/Institution

Name of post : Technician (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 23

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Technology/ Medical Laboratory Science from a Govt. recognized university/institution with two years relevant experience in a laboratory attached with a hospital having minimum 100 beds

Name of post : Technician (Radiotherapy)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : B. Sc. in Radiotherapy Technology (03 Years course) or equivalent from a recognized university of Institute approved by AERB with 02 years experience in operating Radiotherapy equipment in an established center. OR Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology (02 Years course) or equivalent from a recognized Institute approved by AERB with 03 years experience in operating Radiotherapy equipment in an established center.

Name of post : Perfusionist

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification :

(1) B.Sc. Degree from a recognized University

(2) Certificate in Perfusion Technology (awarded by a recognized Institution/ Association/ Authority (such as Association of Thoracic and Cardio Vascular Surgeons of India) after training in a Centre with at least, one year Experience in Clinical Perfusion

Name of post : Technician (Radiology)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : B.Sc. (H) in Radiography or B.Sc Radiography 3 year? course from a recognized University/Institution. AND Minimum two years working experience in Cath Lab of a recognized Medical College.

Name of post : Technician (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 35,400/-per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Technology/ Medical Laboratory Science from a Govt. recognized university/institution with two years relevant experience in a laboratory attached with a hospital having minimum 100 beds. AND One year experience in Heamodialysis in a recognized hospital. The heamodialysis unit should have at least 05 beds.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. Last date for submission of application forms is June 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

