Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Monday imposed Governor’s rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) following constant political instability that has rocked the 20-member council in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

The Governor’s rule will last for six months.

State District Council and Minority Affairs Secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau issued a notification stating that the Governor firmly believes constant political instability severely harms the CADC and contradicts the intent of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which envisions effective administration of tribal areas for the welfare of the people.

The notification further stated that council members removed former Chief Executive Member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma through a no-confidence motion on June 16. Following his removal, Lakkhan Chakma staked a claim to become the third council chief in the current term.

The government consulted the council of ministers on the issue, and based on their input, the Governor concluded that the CADC’s administration could not function in accordance with the Sixth Schedule’s provisions.

“The Governor now assumes all functions and powers previously vested in or exercised by the CADC,” the notification added.

The Governor also appointed the Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner as caretaker, who will exercise all functions or powers vested in the CADC on behalf of the Governor with immediate effect for a period of six months until further orders, it added.

Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) members moved a no-confidence motion on June 16 and removed BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma, who had taken oath as the CEM on February 4. This led to the ousting of the first BJP-led executive committee from power.

The floor test followed the resignation of 12 BJP members, including then council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, from the membership of the saffron party and their defection to the ZPM.

Later, 16 ZPM members led by Lakkhan Chakma staked a claim to form the next executive committee in the Chakma council.

Earlier, the Central Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union (CMCSU), the largest student body in the Chakma area, expressed concern about the persistent political instability in the CADC and urged members to prioritize the welfare of the Chakma people above personal interests and political power.

The union stated that the continuous defections of political leaders from one party to another have created an environment of uncertainty and distrust, severely affecting development and societal progress, and undermining the dignity of the council.

The government formed the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972 to promote the welfare of Chakma tribals in Mizoram. It established the council’s headquarters at Chawngte (also known as Kamalangar) in Lawngtlai district.

The council has 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.