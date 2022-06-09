Applications are invited for various project based positions in North East Regional Institute of Education.

North East Regional Institute of Education is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five (5) posts of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) and two (2) posts of Computer Assistant on contractual basis for fixed tenure under various academic projects of the Institute.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 5

Project wise vacancies :

Implementing intervention at Elementary School Stage: A Block Level Research : 2 Development of an App for Enhancing Communication in Inclusive Classroom : 1 Research-cum-Documentation of Sign Language for Teaching of English, Maths and Social Science in the North East Region : 1 Capacity Building for Textbook Writers of recognized Tribal Languages of Manipur : 1

Qualification :

For Project 1 –

Essential: Post Graduate in any Discipline

Desirable Qualification: B.Ed/M.Ed and also basic computer skills such as MS Office. DTP/HTML / Typing/Adobe Photoshop etc.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (NET Qualified), Rs. 23,000/- per month (Non-NET)

Age Limit : 40 years ( 5 years relaxation in case of SC / ST & Women candidates) ( 8 years relaxation in case of PH category)

For Project 2 –

Essential: MA /MPhil / PhD in Linguistics

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (NET Qualified), Rs. 23,000/- per month (Non-NET)

Age Limit : 40 years ( 5 years relaxation in case of SC / ST & Women candidates) ( 8 years relaxation in case of PH category)

For Project 3 –

Essential: MA /MPhil / PhD in Linguistics

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (NET Qualified), Rs. 23,000/- per month (Non-NET)

Age Limit : 40 years ( 5 years relaxation in case of SC / ST & Women candidates) ( 8 years relaxation in case of PH category)

For Project 4 –

Essential: MA /M.PhiI/Ph.D in Education/ EngIish / Linguistics / Anthropology / Sociology

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (NET Qualified), Rs. 23,000/- per month (Non-NET)

Age Limit : 40 years ( 5 years relaxation in case of SC / ST & Women candidates) ( 8 years relaxation in case of PH category)

Name of post : Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Project wise vacancies :

Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling : 1 Research-Cum-Documentation of Sign Language for Teaching of

English, Maths and Social Science in the North East Region : 1

Qualification :

For Project 1 :

Essential: Graduate in any Discipline

Desirable Qualification: Basic computer skills such as MS office. DTP/ HTML/ Typing / Adobe Photoshop etc

Salary : Rs. 17,604/- ( @Rs. 677/- per day )

For Project 2 :

Essential : Master in Computer Application / BTech (Computer Science)

Salary : Rs. 17,604/- ( @Rs. 677/- per day )

Age Limit : 40 years ( 5 years relaxation in case of SC / ST & Women candidates) ( 8 years relaxation in case of PH category)

Selection Procedure : The walk-in-interview for the posts of JPFs will be held on 21st June 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards and Computer Assistant will be held from 22nd June 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue for the interview is North East Regional Institute of Education, Umiam-793103, Meghalaya. Candidates should report at 9 AM- 10 AM on 21st June 2022 and 22nd June 2022 at NERIE, Umiam for attendance and document verification.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

