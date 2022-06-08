Jobs in Meghalaya : Meghalaya Basin Management Agency Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Full Stack Web Developer, Programme Associate and Civil Engineer.

Name of post : Full Stack Web Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate in Computer Applications/Computer Science/ Bachelor in Engineering.

Experience: Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience in the fields of full stack website design and development, visual communication, indigenous storytelling, community media, graphic design, sound, photography, animation, film and behavioral change

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Programme Associate – Monitoring & Evaluation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate or Post-Graduate in statistics, demographics, public policy, development studies, social sciences, engineering or related disciplines. Preferably with advanced certificate in M&E, statistics, or social sciences

Experience: Minimum 1 year of experience in monitoring, evaluation, and planning in rural development projects. Well versed in data research, documentation, data gathering and monitoring.

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Name of post : Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering offered by a University recognised by the UGC or an associate membership/similar qualification obtained from a recognized professional institution in the field of civil engineering

Experience: Minimum 05 years of post qualification experience at supervision of construction work and structural design. Preference will be given to those having experience in the relevant field of civil works in the Rural Development sector

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with self attested credentials to the O/o Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793003.

For out station candidate, the duly filled application form and documents should only be submitted via e-mail to recruitmentmbda21@gmail.com clearly indicating name of the position in the subject line

Last date for receipt of applications is 18th June, 2022 (upto 5.00 p.m.)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

