Siliguri: Suspected to be lesbians, two women in West Bengal’s Murshidabad were beaten, tortured and molested by one of their relatives.

The duo filed a complaint with the police on Monday against two of their relatives and one neighbour.

They told the police that apart from being beaten up, the accused had also tried to rape them.

The victims said that the incident took place on October 26.

Both the victims had a sleepover and at around 11 am, relatives of one of the girls entered the room questioning why they were sharing the same bed.

The relatives were accompanied by a local of the area as well.

After the girls answered that they were only friends, the three started to beat them up.

The accused tortured them and also burnt their private parts with hot rods.

They further tried to strip them and also rape them, the girls alleged.

They further told the police that the accused had also threatened to expose their relationship if they told anyone about the torture they have inflicted on them.

One of the three has been arrested by the Malda Police while two of them are still on the run.