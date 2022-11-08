DIBRUGARH: One person was killed in a cylinder blast at Kamalabari under Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Rituraj Mech, resident of Da-Hukuta village in Duliajan, Assam.

Rituraj, son of an ex-army personnel, was working at their outhouse godown when the blast took place.

The blast was so powerful that parts of cylinder was found on the roof of a house 50 meter away.

The deceased had worked for private firms, engaging in Oil India Limited’s exploration survey works.

“Currently he was working for a courier company,” a source said.

Meanwhile, senior Assam police officials rushed to the spot and initiated enquiry.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death. However, evidences are being collected thoroughly and will be sent for forensic investigation,” additional SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Bitul Chetia said.