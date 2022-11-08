Guwahati: A body of an 18-year-old boy was found near the Udaypur area of Dhemaji.

Identified as Kaling Mayang, was a student of the Lisang Junior College in the Jonai region.

As per reports, the police suspect the youth to be murdered as he was found covered in blood.

As per the investigation, the murder might have taken place late at night while he was heading back home from the Raas festival.

The reason behind it has been reported to be a love affair but the police said everything will be clear only after a thorough investigation.

The police have detained one person in connection with the case.