Applications are invited for various administrative positions in AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS).

AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant, Executive and Senior Assistant.

Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Account Payables)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university

Experience : At least 5 years experience as or above in finance & accounts after qualifying Graduation.

Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/- (inclusive of PF)

Age : Up to 37 years

Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Payrolls)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university

Experience : At least 5 years experience for Sr. Account Assistant or above in finance & accounts after qualifying graduation

Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/- (inclusive of PF)

Age : Up to 37 years

Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Accounts Receivables)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university

Experience : At least 5 years experience as Sr. Account Assistant or above in finance & accounts after qualifying Graduation.

Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/- (inclusive of PF)

Age : Up to 37 years

Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant -GST

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA Inter from the recognized university.

Experience : At least 2 years experience in GST post CA Inter qualification.

Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/-

Age : Up to 37 years

Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Accounts Payables)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university

Experience : At least 3 years experience as Sr. Account Assistant or above after qualifying Graduation.

Monthly Salary : Rs.30000/- (inclusive of PF)

Age : Up to 37 years

Name of post : Executive-HR

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : MBA (HR) from recognized university/Institution.

Experience : 3 to 5 years experience in relevant field.

Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/-

Age : Up to 37 years

Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation from any recognized university with minimum 50% marks with

shorthand/typing speed of 100/40wpm with its certificate.

Experience : 3 to 5 years in the relevant field.

Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/-

Age : Up to 37 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/ up to November 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here