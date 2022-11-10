Applications are invited for various administrative positions in AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS).
AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant, Executive and Senior Assistant.
Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Account Payables)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university
Experience : At least 5 years experience as or above in finance & accounts after qualifying Graduation.
Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/- (inclusive of PF)
Age : Up to 37 years
Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Payrolls)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university
Experience : At least 5 years experience for Sr. Account Assistant or above in finance & accounts after qualifying graduation
Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/- (inclusive of PF)
Age : Up to 37 years
Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Accounts Receivables)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university
Experience : At least 5 years experience as Sr. Account Assistant or above in finance & accounts after qualifying Graduation.
Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/- (inclusive of PF)
Age : Up to 37 years
Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant -GST
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : CA Inter from the recognized university.
Experience : At least 2 years experience in GST post CA Inter qualification.
Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/-
Age : Up to 37 years
Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (Accounts Payables)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.COM from the recognized university
Experience : At least 3 years experience as Sr. Account Assistant or above after qualifying Graduation.
Monthly Salary : Rs.30000/- (inclusive of PF)
Age : Up to 37 years
Name of post : Executive-HR
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : MBA (HR) from recognized university/Institution.
Experience : 3 to 5 years experience in relevant field.
Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/-
Age : Up to 37 years
Name of post : Sr. Account Assistant (PA)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduation from any recognized university with minimum 50% marks with
shorthand/typing speed of 100/40wpm with its certificate.
Experience : 3 to 5 years in the relevant field.
Monthly Salary : Rs.35000/-
Age : Up to 37 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/ up to November 18, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here