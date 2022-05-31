New Delhi: A Mysuru-based sculptor will carve the 30-feet tall statue of Subhas Chandra Bose which will be installed at India Gate.

The statue by Arun Yogiraj will be installed at India Gate under the grand canopy behind the erstwhile Amar Jawan Jyoti.

This was reported by NDTV on Tuesday.

The report stated that Yogiraj is the same artist who carved the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath.

The statue of Adi Shankaracharya was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the freedom fighter’s statue will be installed at India Gate to honour his contribution to the independence movement.

A large black jade granite stone has been selected and brought from Telangana for the statue to Delhi.

The statue will be carved in Delhi and the design of the statue is done by a team from the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

The sculpture artist, Yogiraj is known for his portrait work.

As per the report by NDTV, he will specifically carve the facial features of the statue.

He is supposed to start the work on the statue on June 1.

The statue is scheduled to be completed by August 15.