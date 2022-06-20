Bhopal: A panchayat secretary has been under the scanner of the authorities in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh after his “three wives” were found to be contesting the upcoming panchayat polls.

Action against him was initiated after he allegedly did not disclose the information about the presence of a third wife.

It may be mentioned that of his three wives, two are contesting against each other for the post of sarpanch (village head).

Both of them have mentioned the name of village panchayat secretary Sukhram Singh as their husband in their nomination forms.

Also Read: Assam: Two police personnel washed away by flood in Nagaon, one recovered dead

A report has also been submitted by the Chief Executive Officer of Deosar janpad panchayat to the district panchayat’s CEO, recommending disciplinary action against Sukhram Singh, including suspension.

Officials said that all the employees of the department were told to furnish information about their family members or relatives contesting the panchayat polls.

But, Singh only informed the panchayat and rural development department about his two wives contesting the elections while hiding details of his third one Geeta Singh.

The department has also served him a show-cause notice to Sukhram Singh but he is yet to reply. A report was also submitted to the district panchayat’s CEO, with the recommendation of disciplinary action including suspension.

Also Read: Assam, Meghalaya to receive more rain on Monday, Orange Alert issued

According to the report submitted, Sukhram Singh’s two wives Kusukali Singh and Geeta Singh are contesting against each other for the post of sarpanch of the Piparkhad village panchayat.

Geeta Singh was earlier the sarpanch of this village.