Guwahati: Flood ravaged Assam and Meghalaya is likely to receive more rains on Monday, said IMD officials.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Assam and Meghalaya.

Extremely heavy showers are expected over parts of Meghalaya and very heavy rains likely to drench parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Widespread falls with thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, weather channel reported.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical with many new areas getting deluged.

Over the last 24 hours, 4,291 villages across 32 districts have reported flooding. Around five lakh people have been affected in neighbouring Meghalaya, with two national highways remaining cut off due to landslides.