Mumbai: In a devastating incident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra, a bus caught fire, resulting in the loss of 26 lives and leaving several others injured.

The ill-fated bus was en route from Yavatmal to Pune when the tragedy occurred.

As per reports, the incident took place at approximately 2 am on Saturday in Buldhana district.

Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni of the Buldhana Police initially stated, “25 bodies were recovered from the bus, with a total of 33 individuals on board. Around 6-8, people sustained injuries, and they are currently being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital.”

Unfortunately, one of the injured individuals later succumbed to their injuries.

However, the driver of the bus escaped unharmed.

The SP said, “Out of the 33 passengers on board, 26 lost their lives, while 7 sustained injuries. The bus driver survived and reported that the vehicle overturned after a tire burst, leading to the subsequent fire engulfing the bus.”

In response to this tragic incident, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the families of the victims of the Buldhana bus accident.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will visit the accident site. The chief minister has also ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire and prevent such accidents in the future.