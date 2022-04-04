Guwahati: A man in Jharkhand’s Pakur killed his teenage girlfriend as she refused to return a smartphone he had gifted her.

The police informed that the girl was missing since Sunday night after she went out with her 20-year-old boyfriend to watch a football match.

Following that, on Monday, the police found her dead body near the area where the match was scheduled.

Both were in a relationship for the past two years.

But, as this went by, the family of the accused fixed his marriage to someone else.

Following this, he had asked the girl to return the smartphone which he had gifted her but she denied it.

As she denied, they ended up in a fight but later the fight cooled down and both went to watch the football match.

After being arrested, the accused said that on the way back from the match he slit her throat with a sharp object as she refused to return the phone and kept fighting over it.

After the girl fell to the ground, he snatched the phone and fled from the spot.