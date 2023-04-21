Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Ramzan and this year it will be celebrated on April 22. Ramadan had begun on March 22 and ended on April 21. Ramadan also known as Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by Muslims.

The festival spreads compassion, unity, and brotherhood among the people. Muslims observe fasting during this holy month.

On this solemn occasion, people can send wishes and greetings to their loved ones:

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes

May this Eid-ul-Fitr brings you and your loved ones peace, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak.

Wishing you a very happy and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah fill your life with love, kindness, and compassion. Eid Mubarak.

On this Eid-ul-Fitr, I pray to Allah that you are blessed with good health, wealth and prosperity in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak.

I wish Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah guide you to the road of success and happiness.

Let’s celebrate this Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of love, joy and brotherhood, with the true faith in Allah. Eid Mubarak.

-Let’s observe this Eid-ul-Fitr with spirituality, self-reflection and charity. May Allah show us the way. Eid Mubarak.

-Sending best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bless you every day. Eid Mubarak.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Greetings

May the divine blessings of Allah touch every aspect of your life and make it blissful. Eid Mubarak

-I wish Allah keep blessing you and give you strength at every important step in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and family.

-May you continue to grow wiser every day! Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!

I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sin. Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

Sending love and warm greetings of Eid ul-Fitr to you and your loved ones. May your feast be abundant this Eid!

May Allah have mercy on us and forgive us for all our past wrongdoings. May he help us be better human beings. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

May your Eid be filled with peace, love, and joy. Wishing you a wonderful Eid full of happiness and joy.