Eid-ul-Fitr – that marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan- will be celebrated on Tuesday (May 3) in India.

This was informed by the Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid – Mufti Mukarram Ahmad on Sunday evening.

He informed that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted masjids across the country to confirm that the moon was not sighted anywhere.

“Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday,” Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told news agency PTI.

Moreover, the Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Tuesday (May 3).

On the other hand, shawwal moon was also not sighted in Saudi Arabia, where now Eid will be celebrated on Monday.