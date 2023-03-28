The holy month of Ramadan holds immense significance in the Islamic faith. This spiritual holy month marks hope and unity in the community.

This year Ramadan began on March 22 and will end on April 21. The Muslim devotees observe ritualistic fasts during this month.

They abstain from eating anything and go without a drop of water until the evening when they break their fast with a feast. Feasts are incomplete without the delicious Ramadan desserts.

Here are 4 desserts that you must definitely try this Ramadan:

Phirni

One of the scrumptious Indian dessert, phirni is both a Sehri and Iftar favorite. It is widely prepared across Muslim households during Ramadan. Phirni is made by thickening milk with rice flour and flavoured with cardamom, saffron and rose water. The rich and creamy dessert is garnished with chopped dry fruits.

Baklava

Baklava is a delicious Turkish dessert. The crispy and crunchy dessert is made with layers of filo pastry laced with butter and a delectable layer of chopped pistachios. Baked until golden, the flaky pastries are then soaked in rose-flavoured sugar syrup.

Sheer Khurma

This delicious Persian pudding made with vermicelli, milk, date and host of chunky nuts. This dessert is prepared for Iftar and Eid festivities and is a popular dessert.

Shahi Tukda

If you are a sweet tooth then you will definitely enjoy eating shahi tukda. It is prepared by frying small pieces of bread, dipped in condensed milk, and dry fruits and infused with cardamom. The Awadhi dessert is also famous across Hyderabad.