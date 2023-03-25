Guwahati: The holy month, Ramadan also known as Ramazan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims. It is marked as a month of prayer, fasting, sacrifice and community.

In this month, Muslims engage more time in self-discipline and charitable deeds. It is that spiritual time of the year where people are devoted to God.

It is customary to fast from sunrise to sunset. They break the fast by eating Suhur and iftar is eaten after breaking the fast

Here are some wishes, greetings and quotes for Ramadan 2023, which you can send to your loved ones:

Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Wishes

Happy Ramadan! Happy Eid Mubarak!

Enjoy a tranquil Ramadan.

This Ramadan, may all of your duas be granted.

May we begin this Ramadan in safety, faith, and tranquilly.

May your Ramadan efforts be rewarded and may you be given whatever you desire.

May you have a successful Ramadan.

I hope your Ramadan and Eid are filled with love, peace, and joy.

Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Greetings

May the holy month aid in your spiritual renewal.

Best wishes for a holy month filled with prayer and significance.

May Allah bless you abundantly during this Ramadan. Let there be light, prosperity and knowledge in your life. May Allah give you His choicest blessings.

May your fast serve as a reminder of the abundance we take for granted every day.

Throughout this holy month, we are reminded of the Quran’s proclamation that “Allah is with those who exercise restraint.”

During this Ramadan, may Allah bless you and remind you of the following: “Blessed today are the Believers, who humble themselves in their prayer, who keep aside from frivolous speech, who do deeds of alms, and who restrict their appetites.”

Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Quotes

Happy Ramadan to all of my Muslim brothers and sisters. May Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala grant us the opportunity to confess our sins and accept our prayers. Good Ramadan, everyone in 2023!

In this holy month of Ramadan, may your heart become kinder, your body more healthy, and your soul at peace. A very Happy Ramadan to you, Kareem 2023!

May the month of Ramadan bring you and your family closeness and joy, and may Almighty Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala pardon your sin and purify you. Good Ramadan, everyone in 2023!

May Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala guide you to Jannah and grant you a life of love and pleasure on Earth. Happy Ramadan!