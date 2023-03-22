Ramadan ,also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by Muslims.

The spiritual holy month marks hope and unity in the community. This year Ramadan will begin on March 22 and will end on April 21 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22, 2023. The Muslims observe fasting or Roza during this month.

When fasting for Ramadan, many people get malnourished or are dehydrated. So, it’s important to refuel and refill your hydration levels during Iftar.

Here is a list of 5 drinks that one can have during Iftar to keep themselves hydrated:

Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the best drinks to have if you are dehydrated and is good to savour on the occasion of iftar too. Coconut is high in electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals that help to rehydrate the body.

Watermelon juice

Watermelon is a refreshing summer drink to quench your thirst, especially after iftaar. Watermelon contains various nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. It also improves heart health by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Jaggery Lemonade

Jaggery has many health benefits that includes controlling the blood pressure. It is a great source of energy and cools the heat of the gut. Lemonade contains Vitamin C and antioxidants and adding jaggery to it makes it a good combination of a hydrating healthy drink

Tamarind juice

Tamarind juice is one of the common drinks enjoyed during Ramadan. It is a hydrating and delicious drink. Tamarind contains antioxidants which also improves heart health and decreases LDL cholesterol.

Sweet Hibiscus Tea

When served cold, the hibiscus drink is quite a refreshing drink to have in the scorching heat of summer. Hibiscus tea lowers blood pressure, lowers cholesterol and removes toxins present in our body. It also works as a immunity booster.

During iftar, make sure to drink enough water to stay hydrated every now and then.