With the festive mood of the month of December in full swing and Christmas about to arrive within a few days, shopping for the festival from home decor to gifts for family and friends has already started.

The streets are seen crowded with people busy shopping for the coming festival but selecting the best and the unique gift among the hordes of items from shops is the most confusing thing so it is better not to settle for the last minute gifts and rather start buying earlier so that you don’t end up regretting later.

Here is a list of some unique gifts to gift this Christmas:

1. Air Pods Pro (2nd Gen)

Nothing can be a better Christmas gift for a melophile than the next-gen AirPods Pro. With the power of the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance — including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode — while also offering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive. AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. You can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation.

2. All-In-One Karaoke System

Karaoke wasn’t popular enough pre-pandemic but within the months of quarantine it gained a lot of popularity and turned up to be essential activity to keep us occupied. The Karaoke will turn the Christmas night into a party night. There’s nothing better than having a musical night with friends with the karaoke machine which includes a microphone, mic, stand, device holder and a control panel

3. Kindle Paperwhite (10th gen)

Kindle is best gift for a bibliophile, which enables them to browse, buy, download, and read e-books, newspapers, magazines and other digital media via wireless networking to the Kindle Store. This All New Kindle Paperwhite (10th gen) has the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite with a impressive 300 ppi glare-free display, reads like real paper even in bright sunlight with 8GB storage which stores thousands of books. The battery life lasts for weeks and has a backlit screen that makes it easier to read in the dark.

4. Apple Watch Series 8

Digital watch being in the trend will be a perfect gift to give this Christmas. The latest edition of the apple watch is Apple Watch Series 8. The watch functions from tracking your blood O2 levels to sensing wrist temperature while you sleep and also for estimating ovulation. It detects if you have faced a serious car crash and automatically connects you to emergency services and notifies your emergency contacts.

5. Boots

Rather than gifting gadgets, gifting boots in the winter will be a great idea as boots never out of the fashion trend. A comfortable chic boots to go with the western wear giving a classic look will be loved by your giftee.