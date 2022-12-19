Shillong: As Christmas and New Year approach, the Meghalaya government declared December 24-25, 2022 and January 1, 2023, as dry days.

The dry day imposition will be in the entire East Khasi Hills district on account of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A government notification stated that all bonded warehouses/IMFL both “OFF” and “ON” shops/home delivery licensees/canteens and out stills shall remain closed on these days.

The official notification stated, “In exercise of the power conferred by Section 52 (I) of the Meghalaya Excise Act (Assam Excise Act 1910 as adopted). I, Smti. Isawanda Laloo, I.A.S., Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills.”

The notification added, “Shillong do hereby declare the 24th & 25th December 2022 and 1st January 2023 as “Dry Days” in the entire District of the East Khasi Hills on account of “Christmas Festival” and “New Year’ respectively. All Bonded Warehouses/IMFL “OFF” & “ON” Shops/Home Delivery Licensees/ Canteens and Outstills shall remain closed on these days.”