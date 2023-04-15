Ayurveda is the ancient Indian medical system based on natural and holistic approach to physical and mental health.

Ayurveda offers a range of herbs that helps to treat various health conditions. One such condition are heat rashes that is caused when your sweat glands are blocked. This leads to a sweat build-up in the top layers of the skin. These blockages is caused due to ductal ruptures, excessive sweating, bacteria, and other risk factors. Wearing tight clothes is one of the cause for heat rashes.

Here are some ayurvedic remedies to treat heat rahes:

Sandalwood

Sandalwood powder mixed with a little water and applied to the rash reduces the burning, painful sensation associated with heat rash. Mix 2 parts sandalwood powder with 1 part water to make a thick paste. Apply generously. Sandalwood helpsreduces dryness and replenishes the moisture in skin and increases elasticity. The rich antioxidant component present in sandalwood help to prevent wrinkles by fighting free radical formation

Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel extracts has anti- inflammatory properties that helps to soothe the heat rash and improve its symptoms. Take some freshly extracted aloe gel and massage it thoroughly to the affected area. Aloe vera helps to regain moisture of the skin and has anti-ageing properties.

Multani mitti

Multani mitti helps soothe heat rash in babies as well as in adults as it exhibits analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Mix ½ tbsp of multani mitti with water to form a paste. Apply it all over the affected area and leave for 10 mins.

Basil

Basil exhibits anti-inflammatory actions that reduce irritation, redness, and swelling, soothing flare-ups and itchiness associated with heat rash. Make a paste by grinding few Basil leaves with honey and apply on the rash.