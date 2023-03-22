With modernization, loneliness has emerged as one of the common problems that people today are facing. Earlier, people used to get lonely in their old age but now even young people feel isolated due to the busy lifestyle.

Being socially isolated or feeling lonely triggers a number of diseases affecting mental as well as physical health. Loneliness can also cause premature death may be due to heart disease, depression, anxiety, diabetes, hypertension and other health problems.

Loneliness can be overcome by involving into physical activities, setting hobby or goal. One can also build social network by reaching out to friends, family gatherings, practicing self-care and seeking for professional help if required.

Here are 5 health issues that one develops due to loneliness:

Dysthymia or persistent depression

One of the major disorders caused by loneliness is dysthymia. The people suffering from this condition want to stay alone. Dysthymia is a chronic mental health problem that leads to low confidence level and self-worth of a person.

Social anxiety

People with social anxiety disorder may have trouble interacting with people as it may cause irrational anxiety, fear, self-consciousness and embarrassment. In such a case, people deliberately choose to isolate themselves from meeting people in social as well as personal setups.

Chronic diseases

Most of the socially isolated people suffer from high blood pressure, hypertension, heart attack, obesity. 29% of heart conditions or diseases and 32% increased rate of stroke occurs due to social isolation.

Cancer

Loneliness cause hormonal changes due to stress. This may lead to less resistance level to illnesses and risk of cancer.

Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is often high in people who are overweight or have severe lifestyle issues like inactivity. Stress and loneliness can exacerbate chances of diabetes.