Nowadays, depression is one of the most common mental issues that people are facing especially teens. There is a lot of sadness, grief, sorrow and stress that we hide behind the smile. But as soon as we talk about it and learn to deal with it, we are most likely to be able to move forward in life.

Smiling depression is when people hide their depression behind a smile. Mostly when we imagine a depressed person, we think of someone who looks tired, withdrawn, disinterested and broken. However, in this situation, the person may seem to be happy and content but is suffering from within.

Family members and close friends often fail to notice the symptoms as the person seems to be happy and does not fit in the stereotypes people have about depression. Teens may seem to be optimistic, cheerful, successful and high energy even while dealing with depression that may be quite severe.

It must be noted that without treatment, teens with this type of depression may be likable to self-harm and death by suicide.

While smiling depression may not have noticeable symptoms, there are certain physical and behavioral changes you can watch out for in teens. These include:

Loss or change in appetite.

Sleeping too much or too less even during day time

Frequent headaches

Irritability and restlessness

However, these symptoms are quite similar to classic symptoms of depression and there are certain physical and behavioral changes that you can watch out in teens. These include:

Sadness and hopelessness

Low self-confidence and self-worth

Mood swings

Anxiety

Difficulty concentrating and indecisiveness

Suicidal thoughts

The teens suffer from smiling depression if

they feel responsible for other people’s feelings and one’s own

living in denial or rejecting one’s emotions

conflicted feelings – attempting to appear happy outside but not really being content

inability to or difficulty in expressing

Given that smiling depression is deceptive, people suffering from it may look like they are having a blast, but actually, they are dealing with negative feelings and emotions.

Teens with smiling depression require a strong support system. They need people who do not judge or criticize them and provide guidance when they need it the most.

The parents need to be patient with the teen. You must leave communications open so your children can reach out to you whenever they feel vulnerable.

Build a positive environment that has trust and loyalty. Teach your child to be self-reliant and confident, while letting them know you are there to know to provide a helping hand.