After the chatbot ChatGPT launched by OpenAI made the tech savvy world go gaga with its use, many IT companies are trying to launch their own version of AI apps

One such version of AI app that has now gained the attention of people is Gita GPT, a GPT-3 powered app that generates answers to your life issues from the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita.

Gita GPT is the brainchild of Sai Vineet, a software engineer working with Google

To use this app, go to the website askgita.faith and ask your question in the space provided under the heading ‘What troubles you, my child?’

After typing your question , press ‘Consult the Gita’ button and you will get your answer

We ask Gita GPT about how can stress be relieved and it has some amazing answers which made us intrigued with it.

“The Bhagavad Gita teaches that the best way to relieve stress is to practice yoga with determination and an undesponding mind. Focus on controlling your mind and senses and practice mental austerity, such as serenity of mind, good-heartedness, and self-control. Make sure to maintain balance in success and failure and stay away from attachment. With regular practice, yoga can help to reduce stress and bring peace of mind,” it answered.

Also Read : 6 ways to stop the addiction of smoking permanently

Besides Gita GPT, some other AI chatbots that have gained popularly include https://bhagavadgita.ai/ and https://krishn.ai/

The AI app Bhagavad Gita literally takes on the role of Lord Krishna to give wonderful answers to its users.

Powered by ChatSonic, the app welcomes users with the message “Radhey Radhey, I am Krishna! Go ahead and send me a message,”

Once you type your question and press the button ‘Ask Krishna’ to seek the answer, it will begin its answer with the greeting ‘Radhey Radhey’

We ask the app about how to deal with breakups and the answer was full of teachings and serve as an inspirational message too

“Radhey Radhey! According to the Bhagavad Gita, the best way to deal with a breakup is to practice detachment. Detachment means to let go of attachment to the person or situation, and to accept the situation as it is. It also means to focus on the present moment and to cultivate a sense of equanimity,” it answered.

Also Read : Kiara Advani’s pre-bridal skincare routine ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra