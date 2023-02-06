Smoking is one of the vices of the 21st century which has claimed many lives and left families in deep tragedies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco use worldwide.

The healthcare body said that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year and over than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee feels that addictions can deeply harm not only the addicts but also their loved ones.

“Addictions touch almost every person’s life and not just the people who are addicted but even their loved ones as it can have an extremely harmful impact on all those involved. Which is why it is so important to stop and change,” she said in a post on Instagram.

“With that being said it is an incredible challenge to change any habit, but we need the motivation to do so, as all addictions are ultimately self-destructive. As you learn to kick your addiction or consider taking a ‘break’ from your smoking habit – you will begin to feel healthier,” she added.

She suggested 6 ways to stop the addiction of smoking permanently so that you can begin your journey to a healthier, better life-

Step 1 : Make a firm decision to stop smoking completely

Step 2 : Regain your lost health by replenishing your intake of antioxidants such as beta-carotene, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E present in fresh fruits and vegetables

Step 3 : Drink a glass of raw vegetable juice daily to neutralize harmful free radicals and keep your skin healthy

Step 4 : Adopt a high-fiber alkaline diet. Foods like wheat bran, whole pulses, jowar, bajri, fruits and vegetables can help reduce the urge to smoke and any sweet cravings

Step 5 : For healthy skin, eat foods like fish, nuts, dark oranges, dark green fruits and vegetables that are rich in essential oils and Vitamins like A, C and E

Step 6: Support the detoxification diet with a regular exercise routine to keep your mind occupied and improve your skin health

