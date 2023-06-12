The 21st century world has become highly competitive and employees often face stress at their workplaces due to hectic work schedules so we should often find ways to manage stress at work.

Due to work pressures and the everyday rituals of working for 9 to 10 hours a day from Monday to Saturday, we often become fatigued and stressed out by the time we leave for homes.

Here are 10 ways to manage stress at work-

1. Take sufficient breaks at work

Ensure that you take breaks in between your hectic work schedules and take some time to breathe in the fresh air outside even if it is from the window near you. When you take breaks often at work, you feel more energetic to do your duties as the feelings of tiredness seem to pass away quickly.

2. Relax for some minutes

If you are feeling too sleepy or tired by midday, close your eyes for about 5 minutes and take some relaxation to get energized for the later part of the day. A little relaxation can go a long way in helping you to work more efficiently.

Also Read : Mawryngkhang Trek : A one among the many scariest and beautiful things to do in Meghalaya

3. Do deep breathing exercises

When you are feeling too fearful or fatigued, take some deep breaths to feel relaxed and calm. Deep breathing is a kind of meditation and it has been proved to be highly beneficial for our physical and mental health

4. Call or chat with a friend

Talking or exchanging words with people you love during breaks can keep you cheerful throughout the day. Some fun gossip or cheerful banters can actually lessen our stress and make us feel more refreshed.

5. Listen to some soothing music or your favourite songs

Music has often been termed as a therapy for our mental health today so you can take some time out to listen to some songs with your headphones for relaxation. A little bit of entertainment can help us in readying ourselves more enthusiastically for work.

6. Eat healthy food at work

It is always better to bring homemade food in your tiffin boxes to work as hygienic and healthy food can prevent you from feeling distracted afterwards. Stay away from consuming junk food during breaks as it can only make you feel sick in the middle of your work and stop you from focusing on duties.

Also Read : Jampui Hills : The majestic highest hill range in Tripura

7. Stay hydrated

Ensure that you stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water at office as dehydration can only cause more stress. Dehydration can cause nausea, headache so don’t forget to carry a water bottle with you for work.

8. Establish boundaries

It is an absolute necessity to maintain a healthy balance between your professional and personal life by setting boundaries like not looking at work emails at home or less screen time after work. Spend time with your family and friends after work or engage in some other activity that you really love to do.

9. Recharge yourself during weekends

During weekends, you can plan a short trip with your friends or family as it will make you happy and increase your work productivity once weekdays begin. A holiday is a period of enjoyment so it should be used productively too.

10. Take your hobbies seriously

When you engage your leisure time with your hobbies such as reading, gardening etc. seriously, you will always remain happy and stress can never hit you. Moreover, hobbies can also turn out to be your extra source of income too if you follow it passionately.