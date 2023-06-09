One of the scariest and beautiful things to do in Meghalaya is to participate in a trekking expedition called the Mawryngkhang Trek.

Trekking is one of the best ways to witness the amazing vistas that Mother Nature has created in a particular place.

It allows you to slowly watch every bit of visual paradise slowly and as long as you like to satiate your wanderlust.

One of the memorable treks you can experience in Meghalaya is the Mawryngkhang Trek which is considered to be one of the scariest treks in the state.

The trek takes place over a series of connected bamboo bridges that passes through mountain ridges, bushy areas abundant with greenery, hilly landscapes, broomstick farms and mesmerizing rivers.

It starts from Wahkhen Village, which lies in the Pynursla Tehsil of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya and is located about 48 km from Shillong.

One of the most noteworthy features to see in this trek is the King of Stones in Meghalaya which are actually giant rocks with a legend behind it. The King of Stones is the final destination of Mawryngkhang Trek.

It is said that two guys named Mawryngkhang and Mawpator fell in love with a girl from another kingdom.

A battle ensued between the two where Mawryngkhang beheaded Mawpator to win over the girl.

Mawpator’s head fell down in the river gorge that can still be seen from the view point. Mawryngkhang, today stands as the famous rock with her maiden standing right behind him.

The Mawryngkhang Trek is also known as the ‘Leap of Faith Trek’ as people need to travel by completely relying on the bamboo bridges made by the villagers.

As there was no means of travelling to and fro between the hills, the local people have creatively made use of the precious natural resource bamboo or the green gold to make movement easier.

Mawryngkhang Trek is one of the adventurous treks you shouldn’t miss in your lifetime as the jaw dropping views that you get will make you happy for life.

Once you reach the final destination of this adventurous trek, you will be blessed with sights of jaw dropping hills and a soothing expanse of greenery everywhere.

How to Reach :

To go for this trek, you can book a tour with travel companies such as Osprey Adventure. You can also take taxi from Police Bazar to Wahkhen village or hire a scooter from Shillong and ride to the destination. The nearest railway station from Shillong is Guwahati which is located about 104 km from the capital city of Meghalaya. Shillong Airport, located 35 km away at Umroi, is a domestic airport of Meghalaya. Another bigger and convenient airport is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Guwahati, which is approximately 130 km away from Shillong.

Where to Stay :

There aren’t many accommodations in Wahkhen. As it is located near Shillong, you can book hotels or lodges for staying in the capital city of Meghalaya.

What to Carry for the Trek :

As Mawryngkhang Trek is a four hour trek, ensure that you carry a large water bottle with you so that you don’t let thirst kill your zeal for adventure and can keep sipping water whenever required. Wear a good pair of hiking shoes so that your feet doesn’t get tired midway amidst the strenuous walking. Take raincoats too in your bags so that rain doesn’t make your moods worse suddenly and you can have a lifesaver ready once a shower or downpour occurs out of the blue. Meanwhile, it is always good to take energy bars with you too so that hunger doesn’t take away your bubbly energy amidst a fun-filled adventurous journey.