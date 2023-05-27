Umananda Temple which is a shrine of Lord Shiva is a beautiful religious spot and one of the top places to visit in Guwahati is situated on the smallest river island in the world i.e. the Peacock Island on Brahmaputra.

Built in 1694 on the orders of Ahom King Gadadhar Singha, Umananda Temple has intricately sculpted figures of Hindu Gods and Goddesses thereby making it a site of historical attraction too.

The temple is located atop a hill known as Bhasmakala or Bhasmakuta. It is believed that Lord Shiva who was on meditation on this hillock was disturbed by Lord Kamdeva once due to which He got angry and burned Him to ashes and hence the hillock came to be known as Bhasmakuta.

Peacock Island is also known as Urvasi Island as it is said that Goddess Urvasi resides on it and bring nectar for Goddess Kamakhya.

Lord Shiva is said to have reside in Umananda Temple in the form of Bhayananda. The name ‘Umananda’ comes from the two Hindi words, namely ‘Uma’, which was another name for Lord Shiva’s wife Parvati and ‘Ananda’ which means happiness.

Reasons to Visit

Some of the reasons why you should not miss visiting this temple while in Guwahati-

1. Enjoy a majestic boat ride in the Brahmaputra to the temple

The magnificence of the river Brahmaputra can be felt in its true measure only when one travels on its waters

2. Get a 360 degree view of the beauty of Guwahati

When you are enjoying a boat ride in the river Brahmaputra, you will get to see the pristine beauty of the bustling city of Guwahati

3. Soak in some positivity and calmness on the serene Peacock Island

Peacock Island which is an abode of abundant greenery can make you feel happy and positive when you enjoy its serene surroundings after praying at the temple

4. Enjoy a peaceful getaway with your family

To get a short respite from the hustle and bustle of Guwahati , head to Umananda Temple to pray and spend some peaceful time with your family

5. Reflect calmly in the presence of Mother Nature

If you go on a solo trip to Umananda Temple, you will get to spend some much needed time with yourself in the beautiful natural spot

How to Reach-

Boats and ferries are available just a couple of minutes away from the Kachari Ghat to reach the island. Ferry rides can be booked from Kachari Ghat through the Inland Water Transport Assam website https://asiwt.in/.

Where to Stay-

Guwahati has a number of hotels and lodges which you can easily book from travel sites such as makemytrip.com or booking.com