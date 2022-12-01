World AIDS Day , which is marked on December 1 every year, is being organized in 2022 under the theme Equalize.

The day is held to create awareness among people about the serious health condition Accquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Besides giving out the proper treatment, it is high time that we stop discriminating people suffering from this life-threatening disease and show some love to them.

Here are some beautiful quotes you can share on World AIDS Day that truly depicts that sickness doesn’t become a barrier for achievements-

i) “ It is not the life in your years that count. It’s the life in your years”

A highly inspirational quote given by former United States President Abraham Lincoln, it is a fact that people will always remember you from the works or deeds you have done in this life that is generally quite short.

ii) “Let your past make you better, not bitter”

To live a happy life, it is necessary for us to push back away our limits and pains and struggle every day to emerge as a better version of ourselves. Although the path to reaching our goals might be very long, it is imminent for us to work hard since there is no shortcut to success.

iii) “The AIDS virus is not more powerful than God”

American author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson has rightly said that we can get solace at any time of the day in our difficulties through the powerful method of praying to God. Praying lightens our grieves and opens up the path of making decisions in a peaceful manner.

iv) “HIV / AIDS has no boundaries”

One of the most inspiring quotes that you can send to people suffering from AIDS is this quote by Scottish singer Annie Lennox which beautifully describes that sickness cannot be a barrier for us to live life happily as it can be treated and controlled or cured