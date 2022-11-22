Dandruff is one of the haircare issues that we face when the season of winter comes knocking at our doors.

According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, dandruff is caused by the fungus Malassezia Globosa which breaks down any excess oil on the scalp and irritates the skin

To get rid of dandruff and soothe an itchy scalp, Savaliya has recommended using a homemade anti-dandruff mask twice weekly for a period of three weeks.

For making this anti-dandruff mask, take one tablespoon of curd, 5-7 curry leaves (crushed) and 2 inch ginger (crushed).

Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl and keep it aside for half an hour following which apply the anti-dandruff mask thoroughly in your scalp.

Wash your hair with an Ayurvedic shampoo after keeping the dandruff mask for a period of 30 minutes.

Savaliya suggests that you can even replace curry leaves and ginger with one teaspoons each of curry leaf powder and dry ginger powder respectively.

According to the Ayurveda expert, this anti-dandruff mask can help in soothing an itchy scalp due to anti-inflammatory properties of curd.

“It is said to be a natural conditioner, coating your hair strands and allowing them to breathe. This moisturising effect can calm down any frizzy hair and reduce split ends,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Moreover, this anti-dandruff mask can also have a secondary effect of strengthening the hair follicles and reducing hair fall

Savaliya also described how the three ingredients – curd, curry leaves and ginger- can work as a wonderful remedy for dandruff and itchy scalp.

“Curd is rich in protein and provides the nourishment that your hair needs for proper growth. The nutrients in curd helps in maintaining the health of your hair,” she said.

She also said that curry leaves possess anti-fungal properties which help in reducing dandruff and itchy scalp.

Meanwhile, ginger has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties which helps in preventing the build-up of dead skin and reduce flakiness of hair thereby decreasing hair fall.