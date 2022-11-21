Shilpa Shetty shares yoga routine that is great for calming the mind

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday listed a series of yoga asanas that is greatly beneficial for the body.

Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, shared a ‘Monday Motivation’ workout video for her fans on social media.

The actress showed the various yoga asanas in the video that she has been doing of late for staying fit and fine.

According to Shetty, a sedentary lifestyle does more harm for the body so it is essential for us to do some much-needed stretches for good health.

“A sedentary lifestyle does more harm than we can ever imagine. Giving your body the much-needed stretch every day is crucial,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a video, Shetty demonstrated the three yoga asanas- Virabhadrasana, Baddha Virabhadrasana and Prasarita Padottanasana- that she had been practicing which also ‘worked wonders for her.’

“A little while ago, I started practising the Virabhadrasana to Baddha Virabhadrasana to Prasarita Padottanasana flow. It works wonders,” she added.

Shetty also encouraged her fans to try out the yoga asanas and has even the listed benefits of it

She claimed that these yoga asanas can stimulate the nervous system and abdominal organs and also helps in stretching the shoulders, arms, legs, back, and neck.

“Not only does it help stimulate the nervous system and abdominal organs, but also opens the lungs and chest. What’s more, it stretches the shoulders, arms, legs, back, and neck; while it also opens up the hips and strengthens the legs and ankles,” Shetty wrote on Instagram.

According to Shetty, these the three yoga asanas- Virabhadrasana, Baddha Virabhadrasana and Prasarita Padottanasana- can also help in calming the mind.

“Cherry on the cake is that it helps calm the mind too. Quite amazing, isn’t it? You must try this one out, and if you do, don’t forget to share them tagging me,” she ended her note.