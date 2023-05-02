JAIPUR: The Ministry of Ayush celebrated the Yoga Mahotsav to commemorate the 50 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga at Shri Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti, Sports Ground in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The event was being organized by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ayush Ministry with active support and cooperation of the state government of Rajasthan, local authorities and various institutions with an objective to boost Medical Value Travel in Rajasthan.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said the International Day of Yoga (IDY) has become a benchmark event, which is celebrated nationally and globally with ever increasing enthusiasm.

He said that as earlier, this year’s IDY 2023 will also witness many firsts, foremost being the demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in the Arctic and Antarctic region.

Also read: Centre to explore Northeast’s waterways potential: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Minister informed that this year, the Ministry of Ayush is also exploring the possibility of organizing Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstrations at important ports across the world covering all oceans.

He added, for this unique ‘Ocean Ring for Yoga’ programme, consultation is being held with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Defence and Indian Navy.

Also read: Sarbananda Sonowal asks all Ports to prepare master plan to become Mega Ports by 2047

Along with Sonowal, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, and other several union and ministers of state and representatives of over 50 leading Yoga Institutions participated in this Yoga Mahotsav.

Sonowal took to his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude to all those who were present on the grand event.

Also read: Assam: Ayush ministry will celebrate Yoga Mahotsav in Dibrugarh, says Sonowal