Guwahati: Union Minister for Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the ministry will be celebrating Yoga Mahotsav at Dibrugarh on Friday.

Addressing the media persons in Guwahati, Sonowal said that the program Yoga Mahotsav, 75 days to International Day of Yoga 2023, will be held at the Dibrugarh University campus.

He said that Assam has successfully hosted two major Yoga Mahotsav in successive years, first at Sivasagar in 2022 and, second at Dibrugarh in 2023.

The minister further informed that the Ministry of Ayush has identified areas of tremendous potential in the state and Yoga is one of them.

Adding further on the initiatives taken by Ayush, Sonowal said, “Ayush has a lot of potential in Assam. To realize the potential, a number of steps are being taken including setting up of institutions like Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati, where a separate Panchakarma Block is being built, along with a Pharmacology & Chemistry building equipped with the first of its kind labs in the region.”

“We also want to hone the rich folk medicine of the Northeast. For this, a major survey is being undertaken in all 8 states by making scientific surveys with proper documentation so that our rich folk medicines can be standardized and, after all the necessary steps, made available for the treatment of human ailments.

“This will not only add to the enrichment of lives widely but also open up economic opportunity for the region in the medical and pharmacology sectors,” the minister added.

Other prominent leaders participating in the Yoga Mahotsav include the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, Union MoS for Foreign Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and MoS for Petroleum & Gas Rameshwar Teli.

Moreover, several other cabinet ministers from all over the Northeast will take part in the mega event.