Every one of us experiences loneliness at some point of time, especially in this modern busy lifestyle where people do not have time to talk to each other. Earlier, older people experienced loneliness at their old age but now it is common among every age group.

Loneliness is a very personal and subjective emotion that affects everyone differently including children. Children are mostly surrounded by other people so it is hard to consider that they would experience the feeling of loneliness. The idea of loneliness is not always related to the presence or absence of people around.

Causes of loneliness

There are several causes or reasons why a child may feel lonely. Life circumstances that are known to have an impact on children and can contribute towards feelings of loneliness include:

– Change of schools

– Divorce or separation of parents

– Loss or death of a significant other

– Loss of a friend

– Peer rejection

– Frequent fights with peers/friends

– Bullying

A child who is shy or anxious often might face difficulty in peer communication, leading to a lower sense of self-esteem, all of which can contribute to poor interpersonal and peer relationships thereby contributing or amplifying the feelings of loneliness.

Consequences

Every child responds to loneliness in different ways- some may feel sad or alienated and hence go back to their shells and withdraw, while others might grow violent. Loneliness may also have a physical impact tending to fall sick faster, might experience general malaise, have sleep difficulties and may wake up tired or may not sleep enough as they end up worrying or may not eat well due to the worry or may eat more than usual to help themselves feel better.