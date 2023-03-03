Getting a sufficient amount of sleep is as important as maintaining a balanced diet and exercise for the optimal functioning of our body. During sleep, your body is working to support healthy brain function and maintain your physical health. It is essential to have 7-8 hours of sleep in a day.

Recently, a study showed that good sleep can make you less vulnerable to infection. It also found out that sleeping too little or too much can more likely lead to development of infection.

The study claims that people deliberately infected with rhinovirus were less likely to catch a cold if they have healthy sleeping habits. Sleep disturbances are common in today’s world and can be treated and if linked to infection then curing it can prevent people from taking antibiotics and can cure infections.

Notably, the study included data of 1,848 surveys. The surveys asked the people to describe their sleep quality, duration of sleep, how well they feel they sleep, when they prefer to sleep and whether they have any infections or takes any antibiotics.

Reportedly the study showed that 27 percent people sleeping less than six hours are more likely to develop an infection while 44 percent people sleeping more than nine hours were suspectible to develop infection as well.

People should be made aware about the importance of sleep and try to cure the problem rather than taking antibiotics for it.