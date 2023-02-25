Healthy sleeping habits are crucial for mental, physical, and psychological well-being, as well as for your overall quality of life.

Eating habits, schedule, evening routine, and many other activities play an important role in your sleeping habits.

Here are 5 ways to improve your sleeping habits

Keep a consistent sleep schedule

Try to go to sleep at the same time even at the weekends. This helps to maintain a healthy sleep cycle which can make it easier for you to fall asleep and wake up every day. Sticking to a consistent schedule may also help reduce daytime sleepiness.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine

A relaxing bedtime routine helps you unwind from your everyday work. Hence, help you fall asleep more quickly.

Turn off electronic devices

Electronic devices like your phone emit blue light, which reduces the melatonin levels in your body. Melatonin is a chemical that controls your sleep/wake cycle. When your melatonin levels dip, it can be more difficult to fall asleep. Devices that emit blue light can also distract you, keeping your brain alert. This may make it harder to fall asleep.

Exercise regularly

As little as 30 minutes of aerobic exercise per day can improve your sleep quality, as well as your overall health, and thus, improves your sleeping cycle.

Create a sleep environment

A cool, dark, quiet room calms your mind and let you fall asleep quickly. For most people, a bedroom temperature between 60°F and 67°F (15.6°C and 19.4°C) is the optimal temperature for sleeping.