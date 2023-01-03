A new year has finally begun and everyone want to keep themselves fit and healthy throughout the year and make it a resolution.

While many choose to stick to a balanced diet plan to keep themselves in shape, others take the resolve to hit the gym frequently and work on their bodies.

Shifting an unhealthy lifestyle to a healthy one is a slow process and takes time and efforts.

No crash diet or fitness fads can bring about a change overnight so it is well and wise to set realistic goals for yourself, as they are much easier and more practical to achieve.

Here are some diet tips that you must inculcate in your daily life to lead a healthy lifestyle:

Include fiber in your diet

One action that will significantly improve your overall dietary pattern is swapping out low-fiber meals on your plate for naturally high-fiber alternatives. Foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts naturally contain dietary fiber in addition to vitamins, minerals, and advantageous phytonutrients. A diet rich in fiber is associated with a lower risk of heart attack or stroke, as well as a lower risk of acquiring diabetes, heart disease, and colon cancer.

Limit the intake of white sugar

Sugar consumption has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, inflammation, and weight gain. Consider substituting refined white sugar with brown sugar or jaggery. They are a natural, unrefined sweetener that has less sucrose than sugar and more vitamins and minerals.

Breakfast is a must

Breakfast is regarded as the most significant meal of the day. Make sure to have breakfast every morning without fail. Many individuals skip breakfast in an effort to lose weight, but that is a bad idea. It gets your metabolism going, aids in calorie burning, etc. Consider consuming eggs, smoothies, oats, fruits, or veggies in your breakfast.

Right amount of water

Well, water is the main factor for your weight loss. Make sure you are drinking enough water because it helps to flush out toxins, speed up metabolism, break down food, and other things. Drink at least 7-8 glasses of water per day.

Try to skip processed or junk food every alternate day

Everyone knows that junk food is unhealthy and sticking to homemade healthy food is the right thing to do. Processed and junk food is hazardous to our health causing bad cholesterol, obesity which may lead to cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, liver disorders, stomach problems. Sometimes to satisfy the occasional cravings we consume junk food which is completely fine and does not affect your food diet routine but don’t make it a habit to consume it daily.

Eat one fruit every day

No, we’re not saying you should make a fruit platter for yourself. Just the simple act of eating one whole fruit every day will certainly go a long way in your diet plan. Fresh fruits offer a multitude of health benefits for your body. Eat it raw for best benefits. Once it becomes a habit, you can increase the quantity depending upon your other meals.

Walk for 15 minutes every day

Apart from the dietary changes, it is also important to incorporate exercise to make sure you shed the excess kilos. Try and walk for 15 minutes every day so that a consistent habit is formed for your daily routine. Once you get the hang of it, you can start taking a longer walk and build up from there.