Indian cuisine has some popular delicious recipes from bhindi masala to paneer tikka, aloo gobi to malai kofta, butter chicken to mutton rogan josh contributing to the world food.

The ingredients and styles of cooking in Indian cuisine vary on the basis of region, season, religion, and family tradition.

It involves from meat-based curries to vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as an assortment of spices and ingredients that give each dish its distinct flavor profile.

Here are 8 delicious yet nourishing Indian cuisines that you must add to your diet:

Dal

Perhaps the heartiest of Indian dishes, daal is a fragrant lentil curry flavored with cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, garam masala, and other spices. Daal can be made with a variety of lentils, such as toor daal (split pigeon peas), masoor daal (red lentils), and chana daal (chickpeas). Traditionally, it’s eaten with rice, naan, or roti. It can be cooked with Indian vegetables and enjoyed as a soup. Daal can form the basis of a high protein meal. Compared with other legumes, lentils have the highest insoluble fiber content, as well as high quantities of prebiotic carbohydrates. The insoluble fiber content passes through your gut undigested to help promote bowel regularity and the prebiotic carbs support the growth of gut-friendly probiotics, which may be beneficial for mental health

Alleppey fish curry

Alleppey fish curry is a Keralan dish from Alleppey District prepared with tender fish, zesty spices, and creamy coconut milk, Alleppey fish curry is a popular Indian dish that brims with sweet and sour flavors. The type of fish used is most often Indian mackerel or kingfish, and it’s typically enriched with tamarind or green mangoes.It is found that, people who eat fish multiple times per week have a reduced risk of death from heart disease.

Masala bhindi

Masala bhindi is a mouthwatering Indian dish.It is prepared with the star ingredient okra also known as ladies finger which is called “bhindi” in Hindi.It’s cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce and served with roti or naan. Okra is high in dietary fiber, which is associated with better blood sugar control. In particular, eating high fiber foods is an important strategy for people who are managing diabetes.Okra has various antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may be helpful in managing symptoms of metabolic syndrome.

Baingan bharta

Baingan bharta is a thrill for the taste buds. It’s made from peeled, mashed eggplants that are oven-roasted or cooked on the stove and then added to a marvellously thick tomato sauce infused with spices such as turmeric. Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties. In fact, curcumin benefit people with inflammatory conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis.

Aloo Gobi

This popular vegetarian dish features potato and cauliflower cooked with onions and seasoned with spices such as cumin seeds, turmeric, and chili. Cauliflower a good source of fiber, and is a cruciferous vegetable, a group of vegetable that has anticancer properties, likely due to a compound called isothiocyanates

Rajma

Being a bean-based dish, it has plenty of plant protein and fiber. Kidney beans (rajma) specifically contain tons of antioxidants, which help fight compounds called free radicals, which are associated with aging and disease. The dish is cooked with onion, ginger, garlic, cumin powder and can be served with basmati rice.

Chana Masala

This dish features chickpeas cooked in a thick gravy prepared with ginger, garlic, cumin powder, coriander powder and tomatoes. Chickpeas lowers the risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and obesity. This dish tastes great with a whole-wheat roti or fluffy basmati rice.

Raita

This yogurt sauce or dip is seasoned with spices and herbs and in North Indian food it is eaten as a side dish. There are a variety of raitas, but the most common one is cucumber raita. It is a perfect, cooling, and refreshing accompaniment to a spicy meal. Yogurt provides protein, calcium, and potassium, and is also a good source of probiotics, live cultures found in many fermented foods that may boost immunity. Cucumber contains both vitamin C and caffeic acid, which may help with decreased swelling and water retention.