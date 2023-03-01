Depression is a state of mind that causes a persistent feeling of sadness, and emptiness within a person. It is characterized by anxiety, restlessness, anger issues, frustration, and irritability.

Depression is common among women in the perinatal period. This affects one out of six pregnant women and one among the five women during the first three months after birth. This can significantly affect new parent’s quality of life and have a long-term adverse impact on the baby’s cognitive and emotional growth as well.

According to a recent study, loneliness causes depression in expecting and new mothers.

The study reveals that the expectant mothers including antenatal must be aware of the loneliness that the new moms face and healthy relationships and environment should be created for them.

Giving birth to a baby is a period of a huge transition in the life of a woman and which involve losing touch from the social life. Some of the causes of loneliness include social stigma, self-isolation, emotional disconnection and not receiving enough support from their friends and family. Many women also reported a sudden sense of emotional disconnection after birth, from their previous lives before getting pregnant, from other mothers, and from the baby.

Moreover, it is important to make the women aware of the loneliness they may face during pregnancy which later may arise as a mental health issue which is normal. This may help the woman to face the impact of depression in the perinatal period.