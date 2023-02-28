Cardiovascular disease (CVD) are diseases that affect the heart or blood vessels. Cardiovascular diseases include coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction also known as heart attack, stroke, heart failure and hypertensive heart disease.

According to research, an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases is found in first births, more live births, and earlier onset of periods in women.

The researchers analyzed genetic data linked to women’s age at first birth, their number of live births, their age at their first period (menarche), and their age at menopause.

The research uses a statistical technique called Mendelian Randomization. The analysis of the research showed that first birth, a higher number of live births, and earlier menarche were associated with a higher risk of atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke in women. Moreover, it did not find an association between the age of menopause and cardiovascular disease.

The research revealed that women with a higher body mass index (BMI) are at an increased risk to get early menstruation. The increased risk for first birth can be decreased by acting on cardiometabolic risk factors, such as BMI, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

It is seen that cardiovascular disease is often been considered a man’s disease but it affects women as well.

Women must take cardiovascular diseases seriously as they are at an additional risk of developing it as they enter their reproductive age.