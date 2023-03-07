As we grow up we tend to care less about our sleep and we don’t try to maintain a proper sleeping schedule. Sleep affects our stress hormones and our immune system. Lack of sleep increases the risk of several health issues.

Here are 4 health issues that is affected by sleep:

Affects physical as well as mental health

Sleeping less than seven hours on a regular basis affects our physical as well as mental health such as weight gain, having a body mass index of 30 or higher, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and depression.

Properly rested people consume less calorie

People who sleep properly consume fewer calories as compared to those who do not have a proper sleep pattern. Improving and maintaining an adequate sleep schedule help in reducing weight.

Sleeping early leads to late-night snacking

Sleeping lately increases late-night snacking which often comes with staying up past your bedtime. Pushing your bedtime later means you’re staying up longer, which creates a larger window of time for eating, especially if it has been many hours since dinner.

Decreases physical activity

Sleep and physical activity have a close two-way relationship. A lack of sleep decreases physical activity, and lack of physical activity may lead to worsened sleep.