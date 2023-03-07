As we grow up we tend to care less about our sleep and we don’t try to maintain a proper sleeping schedule. Sleep affects our stress hormones and our immune system. Lack of sleep increases the risk of several health issues.
Here are 4 health issues that is affected by sleep:
- Affects physical as well as mental health
Sleeping less than seven hours on a regular basis affects our physical as well as mental health such as weight gain, having a body mass index of 30 or higher, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and depression.
- Properly rested people consume less calorie
People who sleep properly consume fewer calories as compared to those who do not have a proper sleep pattern. Improving and maintaining an adequate sleep schedule help in reducing weight.
- Sleeping early leads to late-night snacking
Sleeping lately increases late-night snacking which often comes with staying up past your bedtime. Pushing your bedtime later means you’re staying up longer, which creates a larger window of time for eating, especially if it has been many hours since dinner.
- Decreases physical activity
Sleep and physical activity have a close two-way relationship. A lack of sleep decreases physical activity, and lack of physical activity may lead to worsened sleep.