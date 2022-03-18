Guwahati: A woman along with her two children were killed after being run over by a train in Guwahati’s Kalipur area.

As per the police, the incident took place in the morning near Kalipur under Bharalumukh police station.

She tried to cross the railway tracks with her children without any precautions or checking if there was a train, locals said.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Minwara Begum, a resident of the Dhirenpara area.

Among the children killed in the incident, one was six years old while the other one was just two months old.

The six-year-old was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique.

The police have recovered the dead bodies and an investigation is underway.

Locals have claimed that the incident occurred because of negligence on the woman’s side while crossing the railway tracks.